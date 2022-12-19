KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Chiefs Kingdom is ready to celebrate the team’s seventh-straight AFC West title, but fans may struggle to find the newly release gear.

The Kansas City Chiefs Pro Shop is the official retail pro shop for the Chiefs.

The Pro Shop tweeted Monday morning that its three locations are the only places in Kansas City to carry division champions gear until at least Wednesday. There are options to order online, but they may not arrive by Christmas.

Chiefs Pro Shop locations are at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium and at Chiefs Fit in Overland Park and on the Country Club Plaza.

Fans hoping to be some of the first to rep the “Conquered the West” gear like the players wore following Sunday’s game, need to go to one of the three Chiefs Pro Shop locations.

Fans who are willing to wait will have more options later in the week.

Rally House says it will have the AFC West options in store by Sunday at the absolute latest.

You’ll also begin seeing the new choices at other stores selling Chiefs gear later this week.

