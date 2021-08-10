Whole Foods planning to move to new Overland Park location

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — A major grocer could soon be relocating in south Overland Park.

On Monday, the Overland Park Planning Commission unanimously approved a proposal to redevelop a commercial shopping center at 119th Street and Metcalf Avenue.

Legacy Development plans to demolish two existing restaurant buildings at Overland Crossing and replace it with a new 44,851-square-foot grocery store.

Whole Foods is expected to occupy the building once construction is complete. The site is located about half a mile from Whole Foods’ current store in The Fountains shopping center. The grocer also has locations in Kansas City and Olathe.

Legacy Development’s proposal also includes plans for a 9,327-square-foot restaurant space and a new 930-square-foot building to be used as a coffee shop.

The proposed site plan includes modifications to the parking lot. The proposed development includes 875 parking spaces with a new sidewalk system throughout the property, connecting all buildings.

Developers submitted a traffic study to the commission. Compared to the 2017 property plan, traffic is expected to increase by 405 additional trips in the morning and 446 trips in the evenings during peak travel times.

The proposal will move on to the Overland Park City Council for final approval.