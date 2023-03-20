An expanding Minnesota-based window and door manufacturer may become the next industrial occupant of the former Woodlands racetrack site in Kansas City, Kansas, as well as the region’s next large business attraction prospect.

Unified Government of Wyandotte County/Kansas City, Kansas, officials are preparing to consider an incentive package for Infinity Windows LLC, an affiliate of Marvin Cos., in connection with a 406,960-square-foot manufacturing facility at 9822 Leavenworth Road in the Scannell 435 Logistics Center.

The proposed facility would represent a $70 million investment. It would employ 55 people in its first year and hire 600 people over its first four years, with average annual salaries starting at $44,259, according to economic analyses Municipal Consulting LLC prepared for the Unified Government.

Founded in 1912, Marvin is a fourth-generation family-owned company based in Warroad, Minnesota, that offers a range of made-to-order window and door solutions through its Signature, Elevate and Essential product lines, as well as its Infinity Replacement Windows line.

Marvin’s portfolio also includes TruStile Doors, which manufactures made-to-order architectural interior doors, and SIW Windows & Doors, which makes impact-resistant windows and doors for residential and commercial construction.

