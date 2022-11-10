KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The old is new again as a once popular restaurant reinvents itself and plans to reopen after 11 years.

Skies Kansas City is located at the top of Crown Center. Many people in Kansas City will remember special evenings spent at the top next to a window as the restaurant rotated.

Those memories were all that many had when the restaurant closed in 2011.

Now, more than a decade later, Skies Kansas City plans to reopen, at least for a short time.

Skies Kansas City will open as a winter popup bar on Dec. 1.

“We wanted to give people a chance to come back up to the most amazing view of Kansas City and enjoy the magic of the holidays. Winter Skies is truly a magical experience,” Skies Kansas City shared on Facebook.

Skies Kansas City says it will offer fantastic views of the city, and the Plaza lights, but it will not rotate.

The restaurant will take reservations and also allow people to rent the entire restaurant for holiday parties on select dates.

