With new Overland Park site, Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers opens 400th location

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers has reached a “milestone”: opening its 400th location, which happens to be in Overland Park’s Bluhawk Shopping Center.

The new restaurant at 7831 W. 159th St., which is corporate owned, also has significance because Freddy’s got its start in Kansas when it opened its first location in Wichita nearly two decades ago.

“(Being) back in our home state to celebrate the 400th location has been an incredible opportunity to reflect on how far we’ve come,” Freddy’s co-founder and CEO Randy Simon said in a Tuesday release.

This year alone, Freddy’s has opened 31 restaurants and recently signed a 50-unit deal to expand in the Southeast. Some of the openings planned for the first quarter include sites in the Georgia, Tennessee and Texas markets. It currently has 16 restaurants in the Kansas City area.