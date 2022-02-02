Eighty years after it opened, and after 30 years of dormancy, new activity could turn the Sunflower Army Ammunition Plant into a massive — if not overnight — vehicle for De Soto’s growth.

The city annexed about two-thirds of the plant’s old footprint in November and has formed a tax increment financing district to help prepare the land for new development.

The difference between this and other plans involves time and place. Development in western Johnson County and along Kansas Highway 10 means De Soto, population 6,118, no longer is in the hinterlands. It now is prime land for those looking to feed the insatiable need for industrial space, as well as a more affordable option for homebuilders and home buyers.

“The former army ammunition plant is historically and culturally tied to the city of De Soto; while in operation, it drew people from around the country and truly made De Soto prosper,” Mayor Rick Walker said after the November annexation.

“Taking this step and making the investment to incorporate the property into the limits of the city is something the community has wanted for years, and I’m honored to be delivering on the decades-long vision of reviving the land into something even more prosperous.”

De Soto’s annexation surely is one of the biggest in the history of the county and the metro area. The city added 6,376 acres — just shy of 10 square miles — to its existing 7,400 acres. The land absorbed by the city consists mostly of part of the 9,000-acre former Sunflower plant.

The City Council followed up by signing a predevelopment agreement with Sunflower Redevelopment Group, to which the U.S. Army transferred the former plant site in 2005. Sunflower Redevelopment’s managing members are Kessinger/Hunter & Co. LC of Kansas City; RESIGHT Holdings LLC of Littleton, Colorado; and Midland Properties Inc. of Mission Woods.