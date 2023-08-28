Workers soon will begin piecing together a 150-foot-tall Ferris wheel providing panoramic views of downtown Kansas City’s skyline in the Pennway Point entertainment district.

ICON Experiences in recent months has undergone foundation work, drilling 32 piers about 40 feet into the bedrock, to support the future KC Wheel.

Wheel parts last week were delivered to the 6-acre former Carter-Waters industrial site, located northwest of Pennway and 25th streets between Interstate 35 and the IRS Processing Center.

ICON, a Maryland-based firm that provides development and management services for entertainment projects, is preparing to put together the observation wheel itself.

The assembly will begin with the wheel’s support legs and axle, followed by placement of its spokes and ring beam. The group targets a quick turnaround, with completion in the fall.

“We got asked a fair amount through the process: why Kansas City? And I think our answer, once we got accustomed to it was, why not?” Eli Stovall, CEO and managing partner with ICON, said Monday. “You’d have to be living under a rock not to see everything that is just exploding in Kansas City.”

