Work to begin soon on $100M project to build two hotels near Country Club Plaza

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Country Club Plaza passersby soon will see movement on an approximately $100 million two-hotel project on an L-shaped site that for years has been eyed for a hospitality redevelopment.

Capital Management Inc., an Overland Park-based hotel developer and manager headed by President Chuck Mackey and Vice President Joe Morrison, plan a late 2022 opening for two hotels — a nine-story, 175-room Tribute Portfolio Hotel and a seven-story, 121-room Aloft Hotel by Marriott — on 1.5 acres south of 46th Street between Broadway and Wornall Road.

Workers are anticipated to put up onsite construction fencing this week, and demolition of an existing Commerce Bank branch is set to begin Monday, with project site work to follow, Morrison told the Kansas City Business Journal.

Both hotels then are expected to complete construction and open either in the late third quarter or early fourth quarter of 2022, by which time Morrison said he believes the hotel industry will have bounced back, after a Covid-19 vaccine hopefully is released.

A December 2019 rendering depicts the south view of Capital Management Inc.’s planned Tribute Portfolio and Aloft hotels, as seen from 46th Street and Wornall Road. (Photo courtesy City of Kansas City)