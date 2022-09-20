KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Construction on a new adventure begins at Worlds of Fun.

A month after the theme park announced the Zambezi Zinger would return to the attraction, supplies are starting to arrive for the project.

The actual construction hasn’t started yet because Worlds of Fun said crews are working to clear land and brush right now.

The roller coaster will be built using galvanized steel and a wood hybrid frame. Worlds of Fun shared a picture showing some of the wood that will be used to build the ride.

Source: Worlds of Fun

The Zambezi Zinger was one of the original rides when Worlds of Fun opened in 1973.

The revision of the roller coaster will be taller than the original ride and reach a speed of 45 mph.

Worlds of Fun said the Zambezi Zinger is expected to open in the Africa region of the park in 2023.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.