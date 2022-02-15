KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Worlds of Fun has announced its opening date for the 2022 season.

The Kansas City amusement park plans to open on April 30 for its 49th season, according to a social media post. It’s not clear when Oceans of Fun will open at this time.

This is the earliest the amusement park has opened in at least two years after a delayed start, well into June, in 2020 and a late May start in 2021. Last year, the parks had to adjust their hours because of staff shortages amid the pandemic.

The news comes the same day that Cedar Fair Entertainment Co., the parent company of Worlds of Fun and Oceans of Fun, rejected a $3.4 billion offer from SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. to buy the company.

SeaWorld confirmed the news in a statement, saying it does “not see a path to a transaction.”

In 2019, Cedar Fair also turned down a $4 billion offer from Six Flags Entertainment Corp. to buy the company, the Kansas City Business Journal reports.

Cedar Fair owns and operates 13 properties across the U.S. with 45,000 seasonal jobs.

