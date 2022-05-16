KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Country music star Wynonna Judd canceled her upcoming show in Kansas City.

The singer was scheduled to play at Knuckleheads Wednesday, May 18.

Knuckleheads said it sent an email to each ticket buyer about the cancelation and refunds have been issued.

The decision to cancel the show, and at least three others, comes two weeks after her mother’s suicide.

Naomi Judd died April 30 at the age of 76.

Wynonna announced Sunday during a memorial service for her mother that she plans to continue the upcoming “The Judd’s Final Tour” in honor her her mother. The Judd’s Final Tour is scheduled to begin Sept. 30 in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

