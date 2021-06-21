Yallapalooza at Azura Amphitheater canceled, at least for now

Morgan Wallen arrives at the CMT Music Awards in Nashville, Tenn. Wallen has been dropped from performing on “Saturday Night Live” after breaking the show’s COVID-19 protocols. The country singer posted a two-plus minute video on social media Wednesday about the show’s decision. He apologized after he was shown on TikTok socializing mask less at a crowded bar and house party this past weekend in Alabama. (AP Photo/Sanford Myers, File)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Q104’s Yallapalooza is canceled for a second time in two years, but the radio station said that doesn’t mean the huge country concert won’t happen in 2021.

The event was postponed in 2020 because of the pandemic. Last week Azura Amphitheater announced that the concert, featuring Morgan Wallen, was canceled again. This time because Wallen canceled his entire 2021 summer tour.

Due to circumstances beyond our control, Yallapalooza featuring Morgan Wallen at Azura Amphitheater has been cancelled. Refunds are available at point of purchase. pic.twitter.com/Gfpe78XfZu — Azura Amp🧷 (@AzuraAmp) June 16, 2021

Wallen was suspended from his label in February after being caught on video using a racial slur. He shared that he has used the time away productively.

“I’ve found this time away to be very valuable,” Wallen wrote, “but I feel like I need a little more of it. Therefore, I will not be performing tour dates this summer.”

Q104 said it is working on a new lineup for Yallapalooza and hopes to announce a new headliner and date for the popular event later this year.