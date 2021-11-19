You aren’t imagining it, someone really will be taking pictures of your Johnson County home

OLATHE, Kan. — Johnson County homeowners will soon see white cars driving around neighborhoods taking pictures of homes and property.

There’s no reason to be concerned.

It’s part of a project approved by Johnson County Commissioners to take pictures of the exterior of every property in the county. The pictures are used to help appraise property values and the county is mandated by the state to update pictures every six years.

A company called Tyler Technologies and Cyclomedia will be responsible for driving more than 3,800 miles through the county and snapping pictures along the way. County leaders said employees will drive white hatchback cars that look like the one below. Each car will be marked on both sides.

Source: Johnson County

Faces and license plates will be blurred in all pictures, according to the county.

The project will begin in December, but may take more than a year to complete. That’s because photos will not be taken if snow is on the ground or leaves are on trees that may block the image of the building or home.