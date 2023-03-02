KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Beer lovers can toast a new lager this weekend, or stock up in time for March Madness.

After years of talk and planning, Yuengling is available in certain stores, bars and restaurants, across Missouri and Kansas.

America’s oldest beer announced in October that it planned to expand its brand into the two states.

Don’t expect to see everything option from the brewery, at least right now.

Yuengling fans can expect to find Traditional Lager, Light Lager, Flight and Golden Pilsner in 6, 12 and 24 count packs, depending on the location.

Certain liquor stores will also have Traditional Lager and Flight available in kegs.

According to Yuengling’s beer finder, many popular restaurants, bars, and liquor stores in the Kansas City metro are now selling the beer.