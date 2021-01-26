Zona Rosa ice rink, curling lanes kick off redevelopment in effort to spur activity

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — An effort to carve out a new space in the Northland has opened to residents looking to carve up some ice.

Zona Rosa is undergoing a makeover, doing what it can to attract more people to shop there. A building just south of Dillard’s, which used to house several businesses, was demolished this past year. In its place now sits an ice rink and a place to practice curling.

“I think really the community has been looking forward to having a place to come in the Northland, an outdoor activity that they can do socially distanced and get fresh air,” Natalie Bass, Zona Rosa marketing director, said.

The outdoor winter activities opened on Dec. 4. It is open to the public every day of the week.

Times:

Monday – Friday: Open at 3 p.m.

Saturday – Sunday: Open at 11 a.m.

Cost:

Admission: $11 (Children 3 and under skate free)

Skate rental: $4

The rink is among the first steps to converting the The 1.1 million-square-foot mixed-use space. Located off of Interstate 29 and Barry Road, summer plans include new outdoor green spaces, a new stage, outdoor seating, a splash park, public art and more.