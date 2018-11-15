Go
Search
Replay:
FOX 4 News
FOX4 TV Schedule
Autos
Search
Contact Us
FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV | News, Weather, Sports
Menu
News
Traffic
Mornings
On-Air
Contests
Podcasts
Sports
Fun and Games
Community
Weather
34°
34°
Low
25°
High
52°
Sun
29°
55°
Mon
25°
51°
Tue
30°
54°
See complete forecast
Popular
Joe’s Forecast: Not bad at all today
Overland Park mom says she found metal shavings in her toddler’s gummy vitamins
Jury awards more than $6 million to Independence teen tased by officer in 2014
Jury convicts West Virginia man for child sex abuse in less than half-hour
Latest News
Bug may have exposed photos from 7M Facebook users
Overland Park house fire displaces three
Cleaning microfiber towels
Animal attacks cost us more than $1 billion a year, and they’re becoming more common
×
Email Alerts