OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — A Johnson County 10-year-old is calling on her community to bring comfort to kids at Children’s Mercy Hospital.

Abby Stilley got out of the hospital on her 10th birthday. Now, she wants to give a gift to the kids who are still inside and provide comfort during their battles.

The determined young girl has started a successful fundraiser with the help of her family.

“Hold up the one that you got,” mom Jenny Stilley said to Abby.

Out of hundreds of Squishmallows, there’s a special one to Abby. It’s the one that put a smile on her face while in the hospital at Children’s Mercy.

That furry friend was a gift after dealing with a scary stomach issue.

“Then I got a Squishmallow, and then I felt more happier,” Abby said.

Abby took that happy feeling and ran with it — right into a pile of more Squishmallows.

“Our second full day home, she woke me up at 7:45 in the morning with her laptop and said, ‘OK Mom, I’m ready. Let’s get this drive started,'” Stilley said.

Abby decided to raise money to buy Squishmallows and donate them to Children’s Mercy.

“It’s kind of like a soft pillow,” Abby said.

The goal was 250. They surpassed that.

“I’m going to go and donate them to Children’s Mercy,” Abby said.

Donations came pouring in. The first day Stilley said they got $300.

“It’s a Squishmallow counter, so we can remember how many we have,” Abby said.

They’re now at 310 Squishmallows.

“I was shocked,” Abby said.

Abby said a stranger spotted them buying several of these stuffed animals at the store. That woman purchased a cart full for the cause. She also gave Abby a gift card and some words of wisdom.

“‘When you do good things, good things come back to you,'” Abby recalled the woman telling her.

Abby is focused on the patients at Children’s Mercy. She hopes a squishy mermaid or cow will help keep them company and bring comfort.

“I hope it makes them feel a little bit more happy and comfortable,” Abby said.

Abby also has plans to carry this fundraiser it into the school year with her teacher’s permission. She goes to school in the Blue Valley School District.

If you would like to help, email Stilley at Jenny1521@aol.com.