KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Jayson Olguin, a 10-year-old heart transplant recipient, attended the Chiefs Wild Card matchup against the Dolphins on Saturday.

He had his wish granted by Make-A-Wish, The Chiefs and the Raphael Hotel.

Olguin, originally from south Florida, traveled to Kansas City to see his favorite team.

Even though he’s from Dolphins territory, he said he started following the Chiefs because of the clips he saw of the players on social media.

He’s a football genius as well. He took the time in the hospital to memorize all 32 NFL rosters, nearly 1,700 players, that he can name off hand.

Olguin’s said his day started with “A stadium tour and we saw their Lombardi trophies. We went into the locker room and I got to sit in Patrick Mahomes locker.”

After getting ready for the game, Olguin said they “Took a limo to the game.” Wearing his custom Chiefs jersey, he stood on the sidelines while the players warmed up.

His hero Patrick Mahomes came over to him. “He said ‘I’m so glad you could make it to the game,’” Olguin said. He got a game ball from Mahomes, Olguin says that will be on his shelf forever.