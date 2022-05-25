KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes’ foundation is encouraging teens to give back this summer.

The 15 and the Mahomies Foundation launched “Volunteer for 15,” a new initiative that encourages people between the ages of 11 and 18 to volunteer 15 hours during their summer break.

“I think so many kids in middle school and high school don’t realize how much of an impact they can make in their own communities by helping others,” Mahomes said. “I’m inspired by the YVC youth volunteers, and I can’t wait to see what they accomplish this summer.”

“Instead of just watching from the sidelines, get out and do it yourselves,” 15 and Mahomies Executive Director Marques Fitch said, “and you can do that by volunteering with an organization.”

“Really the biggest benefit is seeing the lives of people change in our own communities,” Youth Volunteer Corps CEO Tracy Hale said, “both the youth and those they serve.”

Volunteers can register through the Youth Volunteer Corps and pledge to volunteer in-person or virtually.

“So they might be painting murals over the top of graffiti. They might be working at an animal shelter,” Hale said. “They might be serving the homeless, or stocking food at a food bank.”

The first 500 volunteers to register and complete the 15 hours will receive a “Volunteer for 15” t-shirt. The volunteer who completes the most hours this summer will receive an autograph from Mahomes.

“Patrick, himself, is a great model for serving the community,” Hale said, “and we love seeing the youth immolate that and being a role model in their community, as well.”

The program starts on June 1 and runs through the end of August.

