KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The day to celebrate Kansas City is here! Aug. 16 or “816 Day” will consist of several events for Kansas Citians and businesses throughout the metro to celebrate the city’s area code and culture.

Here is a list of some of the events taking place throughout the city:

Bingo

KC Downtown Neighborhood Association put out a scavenger hunt bingo card filled with businesses and activities.

If you complete the bingo card, bring it to City Market Tuesday night to win prizes.

You can find the bingo card here.

Power and Light Happy Hour

Happy hour at the Power and Light District from 3p.m.-5 p.m.

J. Rieger & Co:

Live music from The Vincents

Shop Local Kansas City and other local vendors.

Drinks for $8.16

From 5p.m.-8 p.m.

DoubleTap KC

$8.16 cheeseburger and fries. Plus, all local beers for $4.

There will be live performances all over the city. One of those is taking place at the City Market.

Deals for $8.16

You can get 8.6% off your online orders with Kansas City Wineworks.

Lulu’s Thai Noodle Shop is offering sangria and a spring roll for $8 or double for $16.

One Mic Stand KC T-Shirt Giveaway

One Mic Stand KC will be giving away exclusive 2023 816 Day t-shirts

There will be music and BBQ. The event starts at 6 p.m. at Observation Park at the corner of 20th Street and Holly Street

Café Corazon Salsa Fiesta

Learn to salsa dance at Café Corazon from 3p.m. -5 p.m.

Music video being filmed

There’s a music video shoot at Penn Valley Skate Park starting at 4 p.m. Text 816 Day to (816)-312-4697 for more details.

Free gift card giveaways

There are several restaurants that you can register at to win a giftcard.

Re-roll Tavern, Melt Box Ice Cream, KC Beer Co. and West Bottoms Whiskey Co. are just a few of the business offering gift cards.

To find more events click here or check your favorite locations social media pages to see how businesses are celebrating.