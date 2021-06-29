9-year-old Belton girl helps deliver baby sister at home when mom goes into labor early

LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo. — A Belton family welcomed their new baby girl into the world more than a week early, at home and with some surprising help.

When any baby is born, it’s a miracle. But this birth could take the cake. A 9-year-old helped deliver her baby sister at home. Her mom, a nurse at St. Luke’s South, coached her through it.

“We may have a doctor on our hands,” Caleb Gunn said. “Already delivering babies at 9! Let’s go, Aakayla!”

Aakayla Gunn delivered her baby sister, Aubree Rose at 7 pounds, 9 ounces.

“It was fun. She looked really pretty,” Aakayla said.



Angelica Gunn started feeling contractions Monday. She called her husband to rush home, but Caleb got stuck in traffic.

“I screamed for Aakayla to come in,” Angelica said. “I was just like, ‘You have to look. Something’s happening. Is her head coming out?’ And she’s like, ‘I can’t look.’ And I’m like, ‘You have to.'”

Within two pushes, Aubree made her debut into the world. Aakayla caught her.



“She told me to go grab a towel, and don’t hold Aubree so hard, and give her to mommy,” Aakayla said.

Angelica’s sister was on one phone; paramedics were on the other.

Thankfully, Angelica herself is a nurse and certified doula.

“I’m happy, just blessed,” Angelica said. “I’m glad that we’re both OK and that my daughter’s OK, and she’s not traumatized by the whole thing. She’s pretty excited about it.”

Aakayla has a 4-year-old brother but can’t wait to hit the mall with her baby sister.



“Shopping,” Aakayla said.

Dad described his daughter as a total girly girl.

“I mean, she’s scared to touch worms,” Caleb said laughing, “So just to look at some things that she looked at is just amazing.”

The amount of bling on Aakayla’s new “Big Sister” shirt matcher her bravery.

“I think she’ll really cherish this for the rest of her life,” Angelica said.

Even more special, the Gunns have battled fertility issues.

“We had our nurse on our side, my little angel Aakayla,” Caleb said.

They have three babies in heaven and now three here on earth.

“It’s like heaven looking into her eyes,” Caleb said.

While holding her newborn tight, Gunn remembers her three miscarriages. She started a support group for other moms and families called The Lost Butterflies.