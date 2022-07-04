KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A long holiday weekend means people are having big celebrations.

The city of Liberty has had fireworks show every year for the past 30 years, and what better place to celebrate America’s independence than in a city called Liberty?

The event included food, music, games and, of course, fireworks.

“It is the most special event. Liberty Fest is really a fun one, especially being in the city of Liberty. It brings out a lot of pride for people,” said Claire Rodgers, communications manager for the city of liberty.

Sunday night, on the cusp of celebrating America’s independence, the fun is important and the games go on, but Rodgers knows the real reason for the season.

“Liberty is really about having a strong community, and that community is one for every single person, and everyone is welcome here,” she said.

From the food trucks to the fireworks tents, operators said the season has been busier than what they expected.

“We thought it was going to be slower than last year, but it looks like it’s been a lot busier, even though the prices have been going up,” said Diana Aguirre of the Community International Church, which is selling fireworks.

Costs for fireworks, like most things thanks to inflation, have been skyrocketing.

“We have ‘The Godfather’ one. Last year it was like $650, and now it’s $850,” Aguirre said.

And while they encourage you to come out to get your own fireworks, fireworks sellers understand the importance of safety, too.

“Be careful with the fireworks and take care of your pets and your kids when doing the fireworks,” Aguirre said.

After all we’ve been through the last two years, people in Liberty said everyone deserves a good time.

“We are still here after COVID,” Aguirre said. “We want to celebrate that we are still here, that we’re happy and the freedom this country has to offer.”

