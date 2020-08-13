American Cancer Society’s ‘Making Strides Against Breast Cancer’ event goes virtual in 2020

We invite you to join FOX4 and the American Cancer Society on October 24 for the Making Strides Against Breast Cancer event as we unite in the fight against breast cancer.

The event will look different this year, but the passion to end breast cancer is the same. Due to COVID-19, breast cancer research is at risk and fifty-percent of research could go unfunded. When you donate to Making Strides Against Breast Cancer, you ARE funding the future. Cancer patients cannot afford for research to be put on hold.

Join the movement or donate today at MakingStridesWalk.org/KansasCityMO.