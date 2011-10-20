FOX4 Band of Angels

The Band of Angels is a partnership between FOX4 and Meyer Music. The goal is to collect music instruments and to help fund the purchase of musical instruments for use by children in need who want to study music. In many cases, a child’s family does not have the funds to obtain an instrument. Your contribution to The Band of Angels will help give the gift of music that will last a lifetime. (See video below.)

To apply for a loaned instrument, click here.

You can donate in two ways:

• Donate your musical instruments at any of the three Meyer Music locations.

• Tax-deductible monetary donations — viewers can donate securely through credit card via Paypal. Or monetary donations can be mailed to the Band Of Angels at:

Band of Angels

11890 West 135th St.

Overland Park KS 66221

Please make your check payable to “Band of Angels.” Band of Angels is a 501(c)(3) status nonprofit.

Instruments needed: Flute, Clarinet, Trumpet, Trombone, French Horn, Saxophone, Drums, Xylophone, Violin, Viola, Cello, String Bass, Oboe, Bassoon, Tuba, Guitar. (NO PIANOS, ORGANS OR KEYBOARDS WILL BE ACCEPTED)

The donated instruments will be cleaned, repaired and stored at Meyer Music. Area band directors and school district administrators will send qualified requests to the Band of Angels for instrument fulfillment. Click here if you have any questions.

Ongoing Drop Off Locations

Meyer Music – Blue Springs 1512 Highway 40, Blue Springs, MO 64015 (near S.W. 15th St., & 40 Hwy)

Meyer Music – Overland Park 11890 W. 135th St., Overland Park, KS 66221 (near 135th & Quivira)

Meyer Music – Kansas City North 6312-14 NW Barry Road, Kansas City, MO 64154 (near N.W. Barry Rd. & N. Ambassador Dr.)

Check out this amazing impromptu performance with Jada Kimbrough and Tony DeSare at the Band of Angels Scholarship Benefit. Jada was one of the scholarship recipients and asked Tony if he would play her a song before he left. Above is a portion of that performance that is pure musical magic.