KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Sunday afternoon was the 14th annual Miracle on 47th Street event at The Emmanuel Family and Child Development Center.

Usually it’s held on Christmas Day but this year the center moved it to Christmas Eve. The reason? They didn’t have enough volunteers for Christmas Day because many of them are attending Monday’s Chiefs game against the Raiders.

“Our 14-year annual Christmas Day event was broken because of our famous Chiefs football game tomorrow,” Executive Director Deborah Mann said, who’s also going to the game. “I’m going to be there, but it changed our tradition from Christmas Day to Christmas Eve.”

The event provides clothes, gifts, personal care products and a Christmas meal to Kansas City residents living in poverty.

“It’s not just your regular tradition meal on Christmas Eve, it’s really more. We realize families are in need of much more than just a hot meal.”

She says that she knows the need in the community is greater than ever because people were showing up for the event as early as Friday. “That tells you right there how much of a need there is. If someone is showing up two or three days before, they really need the support.”

Daleroy Davey has been volunteering with the center since 1999. He said that serving at the center is just a part of the Christmas season for him. “I love doing this. We come out every year around Christmas and sometimes you got to remember to give back, so this is where we can try to help in our little way.”

Mann told FOX4 that she expects to hold next year’s meal on Christmas Day again.