The Historic City Market arch sign in the River Market business area in Kansas City, Missouri.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A free festival that happens every week in Kansas City moves to a new location.

Art Garden KC will now take place in City Market Park. The park is adjacent to the City Market at 3rd and Main.

The festival takes place every Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. through

There are art activities for the kids, all kinds of handmade creations for sale, music, and open mic time.

The weekly art festival moved from the Pendleton Heights neighborhood to its new location earlier this month.

Organizers said in the three years it’s been around, the festival simply outgrew its space Pendleton Heights, and the City Market location provides a larger area to serve even more people through art.

Art Garden KC said it still plans to hold different popup events in Pendleton Heights and the Historic Northeast area of Kansas City.

