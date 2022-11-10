KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Explore a massive, yet miniature, village made of one of the holiday season’s sweetest treats.

The National Museum of Toys and Miniatures is hosting Gingerbread Lane once again.

Kansas City native and artist Jon Lovitch created the holiday display, and it even has several Kansas City features like Union Station, Crown Center’s Ice Terrace, Patrick Mahomes and more.

Lovitch set a Guinness World Record in 2013 for the largest entirely edible gingerbread village, according to the museum. In Gingerbread Lane, every house is crafted entirely of edible components.

The museum said Lovitch drew inspiration from the holiday displays in Crown Center storefronts to start creating gingerbread houses.

He makes each house in 1:12 scale, which is the same proportions for most miniature artworks in the museum’s collection.

A section of Gingerbread Lane with Kansas City features (courtesy National Museum of Toys and Miniatures)

For the 2022 edition of Gingerbread Lane, Lovitch used 180 pounds of gingerbread, 720 pounds of icing, 277 pounds of candy, 4 pounds of coffee-flavored gun, 2,220 jellybeans, 825 candy canes, 900 eggs, and 5 pounds of ginger, cinnamon and nutmeg.

Lovitch says on his website that he started shopping for some candy last year, hitting post-Christmas sales. He started designing this year’s Gingerbread Lane back in March and has been working on it for months.

The KC native will also be hosting two gingerbread workshops if you want to make a house of your own. Find workshop dates online.

Gingerbread Lane runs from Nov. 9 to Jan. 15 and is included with admission to the National Museum of Toys and Miniatures. Tickets can be purchased on the museum’s website.

