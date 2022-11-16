KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City animal shelters are taking a cue from a new children’s book.

“Antoine’s Tail” tells the story of a dog that was rehabbed at a Kansas City shelter. After leaving the shelter Antoine spends his days paying it forward.

Janet Curran wrote the book and says it is based on a true story. Now she wants to give other dogs the same chance.

In celebration of the book’s release, Curran and her family will sponsor dog adoptions at KC Pet Project, Wayside Waifs and Great Plains SPCA on Thursday.

Some dogs in foster homes also qualify for the special.

Available animals can be viewed online at KC Pet Project, Wayside Waifs, and Great Plains SPCA.

