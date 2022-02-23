KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Grandview couple took “Twosday” to a new level.

On 2/22/22, some people celebrated by eating a couple of tacos. Radio stations played two songs in a row by the same artist, and some businesses offered special discounts.

But at Research Medical Center one family welcomed twins.

“So we really thought they were going to come in the two o’clock range,” mom Juliet Dunteman said.

“I had my fingers crossed for 2:22,” dad Tyler Coffey said.

But just a hair before 2 p.m., they welcomed two beautiful baby boys into the world, Arrow and Kairo Coffey.

“I mean, it’s the best two-for-one deal you can get,” Dunteman said.

Kairo weighed 6 pounds, 9 ounces, and Arrow came in a pound less. The boys are strong like mom. She had them all natural, no epidural and pushed for, you guessed it, two hours.

“I definitely feel really privileged to have them happy and healthy immediately,” Dunteman said.

She’s grateful for her support system, from the confident nurses and doctor to Coffey.

“It really does take everyone,” Dunteman said.

Coffey said he feels an overwhelming sense of gratitude.

“Just for the random blessing that it is, but also for her, being as strong as she is,” he said.

Twins don’t really run in their family. The closest pair are cousins on Coffey’s side.

It took the Grandview parents the whole nine months to settle on names. The Greek meaning of Kairos is when destiny and time meet. It’s also an archery term describing the moment an arrow is released.

“It’s brought us together a lot,” Dunteman said. “Not only one baby, that’s a lot, but then two, you really have to pull together.”

“I’m excited for the chaos,” Coffey said.

Big brother Dillon is excited to meet his two new best friends.

“Definitely shout out to twin moms,” Dunteman said. “It’s definitely different.”

Mother and babies are doing well and hope to be home in the next couple of days.