KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A local ice cream shop is celebrating National Ice Cream Day by simultaneously celebrating their staff.
Betty Rae’s announced that during Sunday’s ice cream holiday, they will be giving 100% of sales to their employees.
It’s that time of the year; National Ice Cream Day is THIS Sunday!! And this year we’re celebrating a little differently!
100% of sales are going to the team as a thank you for their amazing work this summer!!!
Be sure to stop by and celebrate this sacred holiday and celebrate the hard work of the folks behind the counter and in the kitchen!!
We’ll see you Sunday!Betty Rae’s Instagram
Betty Rae’s has two locations in Waldo at 7140 Wornall Road and in the River Market at 412 Delaware Street.
