BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. — After a recent national championship, the Blue Springs High School marching band got a big surprise Thursday.

The Golden Regiment was invited to perform in the 2025 St. Patrick’s Day parade in Dublin, Ireland.

One of Ireland’s top diplomats for our part of the U.S. told the Blue Springs band himself Thursday. Consul General Robert Hull said the Golden Regiment was selected for its talent.

But band member Colin Robinson said championships and special trips are only part of what makes marching band important.

“It’s the bonds and the stuff that you make with the people around you is the most important part, and just leaving them with the impact we want to leave them with and the message is the biggest part of marching band,” Robinson said.

Some eighth grade band members also got to be there for Thursday’s announcement. They’ll be high school freshmen when the band travels in spring 2025.