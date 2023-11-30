KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A local shopping center wants to get you in the holiday spirit and give to a great cause at the same time.

The Crestwood Shops at 55th and Brookside Boulevard are hosting Holidays at Crestwood Thursday through Saturday.

You can see 15 gingerbread houses in their windows, all made by local chefs.

If you like one of them, you can buy it, and all the proceeds go to the Child Protection Center.

Also, ten percent of all sales at the 16 stores over the next three days will go to the CPC, to aid their mission in helping children who’ve experienced tragedy.

These shops have been giving back to charities during this holiday event for many years.

Cindy Barnhill, the Owner of Pear Tree said this event is a great way to support small businesses and support a good cause.

“We like to put on these events, especially with organizations like child protection center. It’s an opportunity for our customers to support small businesses and at the same time supporting a wonderful charity,” Barnhill said.

The holiday event starts tonight and runs through Saturday. Santa will be there, along with carolers, sleigh rides, and gingerbread houses.