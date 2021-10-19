CASA expanding to serve more abused, neglected children in Jackson County

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — An increase in abused and neglected children in Jackson County is prompting the nonprofit Court Appointed Special Advocates to expand.

CASA hopes to serve 1,500 abused and neglected kids each year by 2023, thanks to a new expansion. Right now, CASA serves only about half of the children under court protection in Jackson County.

The agency is spending $3.7 million to create more space near the family court at 25th and Holmes streets in Kansas City. The agency bought a building next to its 100-year-old offices and is renovating more than 10,000 square feet to be ready to serve more children by next year.

“We had a great neighbor who just so happened to be ready to sell, so we were able to obtain the house directly next door,” said Angie Blumel, president and CEO of Jackson County CASA. “We can build an expansion across the front and connect the two buildings for much more usable, child friendly accessible space.”

CASA said it will continue to add more volunteers so that, by 2023, the agency will be able to help an additional 250 children.

The new building will feature a colorful mural with positive messages for children, and older kids will get access to computers, independent living classes and laundry facilities they can use.

CASA continues to raise money needed to complete this project. To learn about donating or volunteering with CASA you can visit the organization’s website.