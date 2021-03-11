Celebrate Green Friday with a live-streamed party helping local charities

Grab your green Kansas City, and join FOX4 for the 2nd Annual Green Friday celebration from the folks who bring you the Snake Saturday Parade! The parade might have moved to October, but Green Friday is your chance to enjoy a little early St. Patrick’s day fun while helping a good cause.

Join FOX4’s Pat McGonigle as he emcees a live stream of the event right here presented from the Voodoo Lounge from 7-9 p.m., on Friday, March 12th. There will be a live auction, prize drawings and live music from Fast Times with special guests.

Register now to bid on live auction items, buy tickets for prize drawings or choose a Party In A Box. Each box comes with wine or whiskey, Snake Saturday apparel, hand-painted wine or whiskey glasses and various snacks from NKC businesses. Visit www.NKCGreenFriday.com for more details.

ALL proceeds go to charities.

Plus, don’t forget, the Snake Saturday Parade will go on October 23, 2021. For more information visit https://snakesaturday.com/.