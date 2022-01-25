Chiefs fan creates Facebook group page to give back

Most Chiefs fans just cheer on the team, but this Chiefs fan goes above and beyond.

Antony Callahan is a born-and-raised Kansan who created a Chiefs Fan Page on Facebook four years ago. Since its creation, it has gained more than 17,000 members and is still growing.

It has gotten so popular because it’s not like any other fan page. Callahan takes money out of his own pockets to buy different types of Chiefs memorabilia, which he then auctions off on the page. Instead of taking that money for himself, he donates it all to various causes.

For example, he collected money to buy Christmas presents for two families this past holiday season, one in Kansas and one in North Carolina. He coined the term “Chiefsmas.”

“For the North Carolina family we just went onto Amazon and got them whatever they wanted and sent it all to them,” he said. “Some DVD players because they didn’t have internet, we got Mom a dish set and Dad a nice, heavy winter coat.”

They also raised money for the One Tribe Foundation which aims to help veterans that are suffering from PTSD. The page even gathered more than $3,000 to help a young boy in Texas battling cancer.

When asked why he created this page, Callahan’s answer was simple.

“I just get the thrill of helping everybody else. And meeting everybody on game day, ” he said. “It’s just so awesome meeting people from North Carolina to Florida to everywhere.”

Callahan is not just known for the creation of his fan page, he is also known for his costume. His ketchup costume, to be specific, which he is known for wearing at most games.

“Hunt’s Ketchup, Mahomes loves hunts.”