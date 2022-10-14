KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City councilwoman and Chiefs star Frank Clark’s foundation are teaming up to keep hundreds of kids warm this winter.

Councilwoman Rayna Parks-Shaw and the Frank Clark Family Foundation are hosting a coat giveaway from 2-5 p.m. Saturday at the Southeast Community Center in Kansas City. Registration is required.

Organizers plan to give away over 400 winter coats to Kansas City children in need.

“It’s important for me to give back,” Clark said in a news release. “I want to bring warmth, confidence and hope to children in our community this year. Supporting these children is the true fulfillment in building the best foundation to help motivate them for a rapidly changing world.”

“Some people don’t want others to know what their situation may be at home,” Parks-Shaw said in the release. “We believe working together is a way to reach those in need, keep them warm this winter and invest in the lives of youth through support services.”

Local nonprofits and organizations are also contributing to the event, which will provide games, food and more for Kansas City families. Coats will be available in kids sizes 5/6, 7/8, 10/12 and 14/16.

Clark started his foundation in 2014, and the mission hits close to home. He grew up in Los Angeles, living on Skid Row at times homeless. Fast forward years later, the three-time Pro Bowler has said he’ll always make sure to remember where he came from and give back.

