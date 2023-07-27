KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A national nonprofit is putting down roots in the Kansas City area, all thanks to a former Chiefs player.

Pro Football Hall of Famer and former Chiefs guard Will Shields is helping i.c.stars open a local office.

Shields and Kansas City leaders hosted a ribbon cutting at the new office Thursday morning. It’s located inside the former Harzfeld’s building at 11th and Main streets.

The nonprofit i.c.stars is a tech-based, education and career development program for young people. It focuses on helping high school graduates with leadership training and building a solid foundation of technical training.

The goal is to help those who complete the program get meaningful, better-paying jobs. Students even go through mock interviews and resume reviews before applying for jobs.

“We needed to find a pipeline, a way of building it that doesn’t go through conventional way, but also still gives the opportunity for those to grow,” Shields said.

“To me, that was really the most important piece, to be able to get a group together to try to put this together and build it out and start our own tech talent group here. i.c.stars is the way to go.”

It takes 4 months to complete the i.c.stars program, which accepts up to 60 people per year. Learn more on the nonprofit’s website.