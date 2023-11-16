KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Kansas City Chiefs safety Justin Reid and his teammate right guard Tre Smith helped kick off Thanksgiving Thursday night.

The event took place at The Giving Hope Food Pantry in Kansas City, Kansas. The pair were celebrity volunteers at a giveaway for families who might not otherwise be able to celebrate the holiday.

Victory Ford and the food pantry invited families to drive through a line and get a turkey and other grocery items for next week’s feast.

Reid said being part of this effort last year was great and he wanted to come back and be a part of an organization making a difference.

He was impressed with Thursday night’s mission to make sure families have a turkey and other groceries to celebrate next week.

Chiefs mascot KC Wolf was also there for the fun Thursday night.