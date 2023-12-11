KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Public Schools is celebrating a major accomplishment for one of its teachers with a little help from some Kansas City Chiefs players.

Christopher McNeil is being recognized nationally as the Wahl Man of the Year after winning a contest for his mentorship and community service.

He created the Books and Barber program, which provides free haircuts, mentoring and books for Kansas City kids.

“We want to create that barbershop atmosphere for the students that maybe their families couldn’t afford for them to get a haircut, and so it’s a phenomenal thing,” McNeil said. “It’s more than just about getting a haircut. It’s about saying that you’re important, you matter, and give them that VIP treatment.”

A few Chiefs players were on hand Monday to celebrate the accomplishment.

“It’s really important ’cause it’s the fundamentals of like reading and doing those things. It inspires creativity. It inspires positivity like we talked about,” Chiefs linebacker Leo Chenal said.

Chenal, fellow linebacker Nick Bolton, DE Felix Anudike-Uzomah and cornerback Trent McDuffie surprised students by presenting a $25,000 check for McNeil and the Kansas City Public Schools Foundtion. The money will let them continue their work of promoting literacy in young students.

“It’s a way for you to unlock creativity, imagination and, you know, with all the video games nowadays — these kids you know are playing Fortnite and Call of Duty and all these games — even just taking 15 minutes out of your day just to read, really just allows you to exercise your brain and really just open up your mind to just other things out there in this world,” McDuffie said.

The Kansas City students also got some books from local authors and fun gifts from the company Wahl.