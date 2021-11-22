Chiefs’ Tyrann Mathieu makes sure hundreds of families have Thanksgiving dinner

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A day after he helped the Kansas City Chiefs defeat the Dallas Cowboys at Arrowhead Stadium, safety Tyrann Mathieu had something else on his mind.

Mathieu and some of his teammates joined forced with the Giving Hope KC Food Pantry and Harvesters to give away turkeys and sides to 500 families.

This is the sixth year Mathieu’s foundation has hosted a food giveaway ahead of Thanksgiving. He also gave away turkeys in Arizona and Texas when he played with the Cardinals and the Texans.

Last year the foundation turned the giveaway into a massive drive-thru event, but Mathieu couldn’t attend because of NFL COVID-19 protocols.

This year, Mathieu was there in person, handing out turkeys to Chiefs fans and those in need, but the foundation made the decision to keep the drive-thru in place.

See more from the event in the video player above.