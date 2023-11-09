KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Children’s Mercy Hospital and the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Kansas City are teaming up to help more families.

The two organizations unveiled plans Thursday for a new Ronald McDonald House inside the hospital.

The family room is bursting at the seams, leaders said, so they nonprofit and hospital are renovating to give families more space.

It will include 10 large bedrooms, improved laundry, a kitchen and relaxation spaces.

Children’s Mercy leaders said they’re grateful to the community for helping to expand the facilities.

“So on behalf of the tens of thousands of families who have been or are being treated at Children’s Mercy who benefit from the shelter and the home away from home that the Ronald McDonald House facilities represent, thank you once again to the generosity of the Kansas City community,” said Diane Gallagher, vice chair of the Children’s Mercy board.

Construction of the new space will start in December and is expected to last about a year.