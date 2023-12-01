LENEXA, Kan. — The holidays are a season rooted in generosity.

One Johnson County agency known for providing help during the holidays is asking for help due to high demand from the public.

The Johnson County Christmas Bureau allows low-income families to shop for holiday gifts for their loved ones at no cost.

But demand for holiday season assistance is high. More than 14,000 people in need have registered for this free holiday season shop. That’s 3,000 more than last year’s crowd.

That’s why this nonprofit is asking for donations from the public for its holiday pop-up shop, which sits near Oak Park Mall on Quivira Road.

Forty years ago, Roseanne Newcomer was a single mom who couldn’t afford nice gifts for her two kids. Newcomer came to the Johnson County Christmas Bureau Holiday Shop for help. Pre-approved shoppers from low-income backgrounds can shop in this makeshift store.

“I was working full-time in a management position and still not making ends meet,” Newcomer said Friday.

Life has been good since then. Nowdays, Roseanne and her family operate a couple of Johnson County businesses. Newcomer is this year’s primary sponsor for the Christmas Bureau’s holiday shop.

Shoppers are asked not to bring their kids to the store. That privacy enables them to shop with dignity and to present holiday gifts to their loved ones without mentioning the charity of others.

“Incomes aren’t the same as they used to be. A lot of jobs have been cut or laid off to where they’re not making as much money,” Newcomer said. “There’s nobody that’s immune to coming in and being in a situation where they need a little more Christmas.”

The nonprofit’s leaders said it’s true — even in affluent Johnson County. The Johnson County Christmas Bureau cites data that says an estimated 36,000 people here are 150% below the poverty line.

Nina Kimbrough-Johnson, Johnson County Christmas Bureau executive director, collects these items all year. She said an additional 3,000 people have signed up to shop, compared to the totals from 2022.

“It’s not a hand out. We’re giving them a hand up. We’re trying to allow them to have a wonderful season and where they can get things from us they need — and maybe take care of some other needs,” Kimbrough-Johnson told FOX4 News.

The Christmas Bureau, which sits at 9656 Quivira Road inside a former Stein Mart location, needs these items to help less fortunate people:

Holiday meal items — especially turkeys, chicken and hams

Peanut butter

Baby diapers

Personal hygiene products

Baking ingredients, such as sugar and flour

The Johnson County Christmas Bureau Holiday Shop will be open through Dec. 9. Learn more about getting involved or requesting help at this website.