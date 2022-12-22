KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Christmas tradition will return for the first time since COVID-19 surfaced.

The Salvation Army of Greater Kansas City and the YMCA plan to host a community dinner on Christmas Day.

This year the meal will be served at the Linwood YMCA/James B. Nutter Community Center.

Volunteers will serve turkey, mashed potatoes, gravy, green beans and pumpkin pie prepared by the Westin Crown Center.

While hundreds of meals will be served in the Linwood YMCA’s gym, additional volunteers will deliver more than 600 dinners to homebound seniors.

The meal will be served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Christmas Day.