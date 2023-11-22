KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A long-standing Thanksgiving Eve tradition has been canceled, and it’s all Mother Nature’s fault.

The grassy area where people park when they go to attend Christmas in the Sky is full of rain and standing water.

All the rain over the past few days and Wednesday’s warm temperatures made it a muddy mess.

Not wanting people to get stuck in the mud, they decided to cancel this event for the first time ever.

A park ranger drove on the grass Monday to test it out and ended up getting stuck. He drove out of it but then walked back out to double-check.

“I decided to walk out, and you could just feel all the squishiness, so I just really don’t think that cars, especially two-wheel-drive cars, would be safe out here,” Casey Long said, a park ranger for Jackson County Parks Rec.

“I’d hate to think of the tow bill people would have to incur by trying to park out in this marsh.”

While all the Christmas in the Sky events, including the fireworks display, are canceled for tonight, Christmas in the Park will still open at 5:30 p.m.

This is the 36th year they’ve strung millions of lights at Longview Lake. It’s free to drive through but be prepared to wait as traffic can get backed up.

