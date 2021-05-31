City of Lawson honors every military branch with new mural

LAWSON, Mo. — There’s a new massive mural at the VFW post in Lawson honoring those who have served.

Every branch of the military is represented on the mural. Local artist Jacob Duncan had some help from 97-year-old Roy Cheek.

Cheek served as a “ball-turret gunner” over Germany and helped Duncan with the technical details in the mural. He said he’ll never forget a bombing run on February 22, 1944 when he was shot down over Germany.

“I landed on the side of the road in a ditch, I landed real real easy,” Cheek said laughing.

He spent almost a year behind enemy lines.

“Each branch of service is recognized and each one is post specific,” Post Commander of VFW Post 6278 Jeff Bye said.

They didn’t plan for the mural to be finished just in time for Memorial Day. But that’s how it worked out.

“It brings back memories, Bye said. “I jumped for 5 years, that was prior Dessert Storm, I’m a Dessert Storm vet. It’s just phenomenal. He did it all in black in white to start with, he started adding the color and it just came to life. Almost gives you goosebumps.”

It’s a tribute to those who served and to all of those who never made it back.

