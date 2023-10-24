KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One Kansas City nonprofit is looking for seasonal volunteers and holiday donations to help serve those in need during the Christmas season.

City Union Mission is preparing to open its doors for its annual Christmas store. The Christmas Store provides shelter guests, residents of their programs and qualifying neighbors the chance to “shop” for presents — at no cost.

Terry Megli, executive director at Union City Mission, is looking for volunteers to help stock shelves and assist shoppers.

“The Mission needs many helping hands at our Christmas Store to provide an enjoyable, festive and stress-free holiday shopping experience for low-income individuals and families,” Megli said.

Volunteering shifts at the store begin Nov. 13 and go until Dec. 21. Sign up to volunteer here.

City Union Mission is also hoping for donations of new, unwrapped coats, toys and small household appliances for visitors to shop. Megil said that if you’re not able to donate items, monetary donations are always appreciated.

“Monetary donations are always appreciated and help us offset the purchase of items that are not donated,” Megli said.

“We are grateful for a community of helping hands and generous hearts who will help ensure the Mission has enough support and donations to make the holiday season special for those in need.”

Donations can be delivered or dropped off at the Christmas Store at 1700 E. 8th Street in Kansas City.