Colonial Gardens in Blue Springs has paired an unlikely combination: brunch and alpacas.

The nursery and experiential farm launched its two-hour “alpaca brunch” over the summer and sold out both times. Yes, it involves real alpacas, and to answer a common question, no, you can’t ride them.

“It’s truly one more way to get people into the farm and into the fold,” Agritourism Director Grace Ames said. “Agritourism for us encompasses more than just that idea of a pumpkin patch or you pick an apple.”

Tory Schwope, who bought the 80-acre site in 2016, has worked to transform the nursery into an agritourism destination. Since taking ownership, he added a farm with livestock, an orchard, you-pick berries, vegetable production and festivals. It now has a farm-to-table restaurant and a curated market that sells produce grown on-site and products from other area farmers.

Every month is full of events, such as wine walks, flower arrangement workshops, live music, Kids Club and the livestock feeding experience, which gives visitors a chance to feed the animals while learning about Colonial Gardens’ regenerative and rotational grazing practices. The events routinely sell out.