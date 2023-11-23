KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Thursday, for the 94th straight year, they will flip the switch to light up the Plaza.

It’s quite the process to put up all these lights on all the buildings within a 15-block area.

In August, they unwrap the cords and start plugging them in, replacing any bulbs that are burnt out. Then they start hanging them.

Four workers with Capitol Electric follow the map. They’ve been doing it for so long, they don’t even really need a map.

But all the same-colored light strings go on the towers. The other buildings get multi-colored bulbs.

They put on their mountain climbing shoes so they don’t slip off the roof, and they use a lift for those hard-to-reach places.

Then, on the Wednesday before Thanksgiving, they do a test run to make sure everything is ready for tonight.

This tradition started in 1925 when one store owner put a string of Christmas lights over his door. Five years later, in 1930, all the stores had lights over their doors.

Today, it’s grown to this big event; they string up eight miles of Christmas lights.

Evergy powers up the lights, and even they are impressed with this fine-tuned operation.