OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — A teenager is honoring the life and legacy of his cousin eight years after a hate crime ended his life.

Wednesday marks the eight-year anniversary of an attack on two Overland Park Jewish centers that killed three people, including Reat Underwood.

When a special project was cut short, his younger cousin is now picking up where Reat left off the best way an Eagle Scout knows how.

“It was terrible,” Andrew Corporon said.

Andrew remembers the day a white supremacist shot and killed his grandpa and cousin outside the Jewish Community Center. He was in second grade.

“It was kind of a shock to me. I remember crying,” Andrew said.

Fourteen-year-old Reat Underwood, his grandfather William Corporon and Terri LeMano were all murdered that day.

Eight years later, Reat’s mom finds healing through helping others.

“I don’t want to dwell on that and think about the hate, but we do want to shine a light on the hate,” Mindy Corporon said. “But we’re here to inspire people to do acts of kindness. That’s what SevenDays does.”

A ripple of kindness has reached Blue Valley High School.

“While my cousin was in the process of his Eagle Scout project, he sadly passed away,” Andrew said, “and the community came together to finish the project for him. And I really never felt like it was completely complete because he just wasn’t there.”

Andrew is now completing the same Eagle Scout project in Reat’s honor.

They’re collecting non-perishables, hygiene products and dry goods for Operation Breakthrough, the same organization Reat helped in 2014. The nonprofit helps families who live on less that $2,000 a month.

“It’s just tough because when you grow up and you don’t realize that some people don’t have as much as you do,” Andrew said. “And when I went down there to help with my cousin’s Eagle Scout project, I really got exposed to that, and I was like, I really want to help these people.”

There are five donation boxes at Blue Valley High School. Andrew said they’re having a little competition between the classes. Anything staff donates is just a bonus.

On day one, one class is pulling ahead: “It’s looking like Juniors,” Andrew said.

His dad Tony is a fellow Eagle Scout who’s humbled and proud.

“The project to me is already a success because he’s taking it on and it’s his own,” Tony said.

The last day to donate at the school is April 22. You can also give to Operation Breakthrough online.