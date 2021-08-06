Deanna Rose Children’s Farmstead to offer free admission this weekend

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — This weekend the city of Overland Park will offer free admission to the Deanna Rose Children’s Farmstead.

From 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 7 and Sunday, Aug. 8 families can visit the petting zoo at 13800 Switzer Rd. for free.

Admission to the farmstead will be free, but there will be a separate charge for additional activities like bottle feeding baby goats.

Farmstead staff said they will not be limiting capacity for the free admission weekend. Masks will not be required, but guests are encouraged to wear a mask while visiting indoor exhibits.

Baby goats at Deanna Rose Children’s Farmstead in Overland Park